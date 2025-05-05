Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer crime thriller Raid 2 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller Raid 2 was released in the cinemas on Thursday, May 4. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial in the leading roles, took a strong start at the ticket windows as it collected Rs 71.25 crore net in India and Rs 98.25 crore gross globally in the extended four-day opening weekend.

As per the early estimates from the tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 7 crore on its first Monday. Its a good number for a weekday and means that the film has been able to hold its momentum, but mathematically, Raid 2 saw a huge 70% drop in its collections as the film had collected a massive amount of Rs 22 crore on Sunday. This also means that the crime thriller has breached the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office.

Earlier, Raid 2 registered the second highest opening for a Bollywood film this year as it earned Rs 19.25 crore on its first day of release. With the first day collections of Rs 31 crore, Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action drama Chhaava remains the biggest Bollywood opener of the year till now.

Raid 2 is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid. Made in Rs 40 crore, the 2018 crime thriller was a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide. It is highly likely that the sequel will overtake the first part at the box office in the second weekend.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

