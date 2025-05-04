As expected, Raid 2 scored the highest day in the extended weekend, earning more than Rs 20 crore on Sunday. The film is racing towards the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Raid 2 box office collection day 4: Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the second instalment of Raid has now secured hit status. The film isn't stopping at the box office, and has created havoc at the ticket windows. The extended weekend has proved to be fruitful for the producers, as the movie is now racing for the Rs 100 crore mark.

The early estimate of Sunday collection is out, and the movie has surpassed the day one haul, earning Rs 21.25 crore in India. Raid 2 was released on Thursday, May 1, and it collected Rs 19.25 crore opening. On Friday, the film earned Rs 12 crore, and on Saturday, Raid 2 collected Rs 18 crores. With Sunday's collection, the domestic weekend is now standing at Rs 70.50 crores. When you consider overseas collection till Saturday, the worldwide gross was Rs 63.75 crores. With Sunday's domestic collection, the worldwide gross has reached 85 crores. By Monday, Raid 2 will easily breach the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the second biggest hit of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

When it comes to occupancy, Raid 2 had an average occupancy of 39.33% on Sunday. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 19.38%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 45.34%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 55.07%.

Raid 2 revolves around Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay) gets transferred to Bhoj, and he finds his new target, the corrupt politician Dadabhai (Riteish). How Amay cracks his 75th Raid forms the plot. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the direct sequel of Raid (2018). The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, and Brijendra Kala in the key roles. The movie clashed with Nani's Hit - The Third Case, Suriya's Retro, and Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii.