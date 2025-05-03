Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is unstoppable, and the movie has already crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide in three days.

Raid 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is an unstoppable force at the box office. The movie continued to dominate, and the movie has crossed Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in just three days. The early estimate for Saturday is out, and the movie has recovered from a minor Friday slump and showed a huge jump in the collection.

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Raid 2 collected Rs 17 crore. Raid 2 was released on Thursday, May 1, and it opened with Rs 19.25 crores. On Friday, the movie earned Rs 12 crore. With Saturday's earnings, the domestic total is Rs 48.25 crores. When the overseas collection is concerned, the movie has earned Rs 40.50 crores in two days. With Saturday's domestic collection, the worldwide collection is 57 crores.

When it comes to occupancy, Ajay Devgn's film had an overall occupancy of 23.94% on Saturday. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 12.04%, whereas in the afternoon shows 26.64%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 33.15%. Going by the solid trend at the box office, Raid 2 is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on Sunday, taking the domestic total in the range of Rs 68-70 crore, and the worldwide gross to Rs 77-78 crores.

After the extended weekend, Raid 2's real litmus test will start. It will be interesting to see how the movie will perform over the weekdays. If the movie continues to trend well from Monday to Thursday, then Dinesh Vijan should rethink the release date of his upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf. The Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer has no good pre-release buzz, and the business of this film might get affected due to the Raid 2 hurricane. Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Bijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.