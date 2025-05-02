Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2 suffered a minor drop and had an excellent hold on Friday. The movie has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, crime thriller Raid 2 is becoming the second big hit of Bollywood in 2025. The second instalment of Raid was released on Thursday, May 1. The movie opened to mixed reviews, but bombastic opening of Rs 19.25 crore. The early estimate of the second day, which is a working Friday, is out, and the movie continued its dominating run. A minor drop was expected, and Raid 2 earned a bit less than on day one, but the second day collection assured the film's fate at the box office.

As Sacnilk reported, Raid 2 suffered a 30% drop from Thursday and earned Rs 11.75 crores on Friday from all the languages. The 2-day domestic total of Raid 2 is Rs 31 crores. When it comes to overseas collection, Raid 2 earned Rs 3 crores, which takes the worldwide collection to Rs 34 crores. With Friday's overseas collection, the movie will easily cross Rs 35 crores worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, on Friday, Raid 2 had an average occupancy of 13.73%, with 7.13% in the morning shows, 16.08% in the afternoon shows, and 17.99% in the evening shows.

Watch Riteish Deshmukh on Raid 2

Going with the solid trend, Raid 2 is expected to go bonkers over the weekend. The film will easily cross Rs 50 crore in India by Saturday. And on Sunday, Raid 2 will surely touch the Rs 70 crore mark. It will be interesting to see the hold of the movie over the weekdays.

Raid 2 is the direct sequel to 2018's Raid. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Yashpal Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, and Bijendra Kala in key roles. Raid 2 is facing competition from Nani's Hit: The Third Case, Suriya's Retro, and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. Still, Raid 2 will emerge victorious. After Chhaava, Raid 2 will be the next blockbuster in Bollywood in 2025.