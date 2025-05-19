Raid 2 has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of the first Raid and, as of last week, overtook Salman Khan's Sikandar to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, trailing only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The crime thriller Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, hit cinemas on May 1. Ajay Devgn returns as Income Tax Deputy Commissioner Amay Patnaik, while Riteish Deshmukh joins the cast as the new antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, also known as Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor plays Malini Patnaik, Amay's wife, previously portrayed by Ileana D'Cruz in the first part. The sequel also features Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, Raid 2 has been storming the box office since its first day of release. In the first 18 days, Raid 2 earned Rs 149.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 201.60 crore at the global box office, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. On its 19th day, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore net in India, taking its domestic box office collection to Rs 151.50 crore, as per the early estimates from the same tracking platform.

Raid 2 has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of the first Raid (Rs 154 crore) and, as of last week, overtook Salman Khan's Sikandar to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, trailing only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. With no major releases scheduled until the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6, Raid 2 stands a strong chance of crossing the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide.

Much like the original Raid, the sequel is inspired by real-life income tax operations, highlighting how Income Tax Department officers, working alongside intelligence agencies, uncover and expose white-collar crimes. The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also directed the first installment. In addition to these two crime thrillers, Gupta's filmography includes Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...