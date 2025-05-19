With no big releases until the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6, there are likely chances that Raid 2 can even touch the Rs 250-crore mark at the global box office.

The crime thriller Raid 2 is the sequel of the 2018 film Raid and was released in the cinemas on May 1. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the Income Tax Deputy Commissioner IAS officer Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh has been introduced as the new villain Manohar Dhankar aka Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz as Amay's wife Malini Patnaik. The film also features Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Shruti Pandey, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in key supporting roles.

Raid 2 has been going strong at the box office since its first day of release and saw impressive figures of Rs 12.80 crore even in its third weekend. In its first 18 days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has earned Rs 149.15 crore and grosses Rs 201.50 crore globally, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the first part Raid (Rs 154 crore worldwide) and last week, it surpassed Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. With no big releases until the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6, there are likely chances that Raid 2 can even cross the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide.

Like the original Raid, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part. Apart from the two crime thrillers, Gupta has directed four other films namely Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).

