Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 is the third-highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 and will soon cross Salman Khan's action thriller Sikandar, which had grossed Rs 184 crore grobally.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 was released in the cinemas on Thursday, May 1. The film is the direct sequel to the 2018 film Raid and Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz as Ajay's wife from the original. Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev also feature in supporting roles. The crime thriller has been going strong at the box office and has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. In the first 13 days, Raid 2 earned Rs 130.10 crore net in India and grossed Rs 174.25 crore worlwide. On its 14th day, i.e. on May 14, the film earned Rs 2.9 crore, as per the early estimates from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk. On Tuesday, the Ajay Devgn-starrer had earned Rs 4.5 crore and thus, the film saw a bit drop on Wednesday, but has crossed the Rs 175-crore mark at the global box office.

Raid 2 is also the third-highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 and will soon cross Salman Khan's action thriller Sikandar, which had grossed Rs 184 crore grobally. The Ajay Devgn film will soon become the second highest-grossing film of the year. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025 as it earned Rs 601 crore net in India and grossed Rs 808 crore at the global box office. The only Bollywood film that can challenge Chhaava's record is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2, which is slated to release in cinemas on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend.

Coming back to Raid 2, like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part. Apart from the two crime thrillers, Gupta has directed four other films namely Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).

