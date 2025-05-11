Raid 2 is now brillaintly racing towards Rs 200 crore worldwide, and by the end of week two, the film will easily score double century.

Raid 2 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is taking full advantage of having no competition at the box office. The movie showed a huge jump on its second Sunday, taking the domestic gross over Rs 120 crore. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan has benefited the box office, as moviegoers rushed to cinemas to catch the last big-screen release.

Due to the absence of new releases, Raid 2 is enjoying a major hold at cinemas, and the film has also crossed Rs 160 crore worldwide. The early estimates for Sunday are out, and they show a major growth from Saturday. As Sacnilk reported, on its second Sunday, Raid 2 has earned Rs 11.75 crore, taking the India collection to Rs 120.75 crores. As far as the worldwide gross is concerned, till Saturday, the movie earned Rs 148.20. With Sunday's domestic collection, the worldwide collection is Rs 159 crores.

As far as occupancy is concerned, Raid 2 had an average occupancy of 29.79% on Sunday. The morning shows had 12.03% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 33.34% occupancy. The evening shows had 43.90% occupancy. By this means, Raid 2 is the second biggest hit of 2025.

Will Riteish Deshmukh return in Raid 3?

(Spoiler alert!) Raid 2 ends with Tauji (Sourabh Shukla) teaming up with Dadabhai (Riteish). The scene does give a major hint about the baddies' team against Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). Before the release, DNA India asked the director, Raj Kumar Gupta, about the similar concept of shared universe. And he said, "Abhi, it's too early to say, let's see how people will react to Raid 2."

Watch this part here

When he was asked if Riteish would return in Raid 3, the actor said, "Hum bhi aa jayenge, Saurabh ki 2-3 shots de denge (laughed)." With the success of Raid 2, the third instalment will definitely be greenlit, and Riteish will probably return with Saurabh.