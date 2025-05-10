Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2 continues to perform well in its second week, and that movie is a few crores away from touching the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Raid 2 box office collection: Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the crime thriller Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office. Despite the ongoing India-Pakistan tension, Raid 2 showed a good jump on its second Saturday. The early estimates of day 10 are out, and now the movie is inches away from crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide.

As Sacnilk reported, on its second Saturday, Raid 2 earned Rs 8 crore in India, taking the domestic collection to Rs 108.75 crores. The film showed a good jump from its second Friday collection. The movie collected Rs 5 crore on the second Friday, and the worldwide total was Rs 137 crores. With Saturday's figures, the worldwide gross will go up to Rs 145-146 crores. The film is now inches away from Rs 150 crore worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, the movie had an average occupancy of 17.42%. The morning shows occupancy was 8.65%. The evening occupancy was 20.12%, and the evening shows had an occupancy of 23.49%. With Sunday's collection, Raid 2 will easily earn Rs 120 crore in India and Rs 160 crore worldwide.

Raid 2 is clearly the second big hit from Bollywood in 2025 after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Raid 2 is reportedly made in the budget of Rs 48 crores, and it has already become a plus movie.

Riteish Deshmukh on Raid 2

Ritesh Deshmukh and Raj Kumar Gupta joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation. During the chat, Reitiesh was asked to share his views on Pakistani actors being banned after the Pahalgam terror attack. During the conversation, Riteish shared his views on whether actors from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, should work in India or not. Ask him if he also relates to the sentiments of the majority, and he instantly said, "Yeh ke bahut hi sensitive matter hai. Yeh jo ghatna hui hai, jo terror attack hua hai, the entire country is in pain. I'm sure the government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of this crime."

The Masti actor admitted it's time for a strict action to be taken, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh bahut zaroori hai ki we take a strong stand against it. In the past, our government has shown metal against such crime."