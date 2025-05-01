Ajay Devgn has secured the second biggest opening of the 2025 till May. However, he still had to face defeat from his junior, Vicky Kaushal.

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer, much-awaited Raid 2, opened to very good collections. Despite mixed to positive reviews, Ajay has scored the second biggest opening of 2025 yet. The movie was released on the occasion of Maharashtra's Labour Day on May 1. The early estimates of Raid 2 are out, cementing the fact that Raid 2 will be successful at the box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the direct sequel to Raid (2018).

As Sacnilk reported, on Thursday, Raid 2 opened to Rs 18.25 crores from all languages, trailing Chhaava's opening day haul. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer continues to remain the biggest opener of 2025 yet, earning Rs 31 crores from all the languages. When it comes to comparison, Raid 2 scores a better opening than its previous instalment. The first instalment of the franchise, Raid, opened to Rs 10.04 crores. This year, Ajay Devgn beat Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (Rs 9.50 crore) opening day hauls.

Talking about the occupancy of Raid 2, the film had an average occupancy of 31.18%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 21.23%. For the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 35.76%. And in the evening, there was an occupancy of 38.45%. Raid did face competition from other new releases of the week, which include Hindi film The Bhootnii, Telugu film Hit - The Third Case starring Nani and Tamil film Retro starring Suriya. Even previous releases, Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat, have impacted little to Raid 2.

Going ahead with the trend, the movie will continue to perform well in the extended weekend, and it will be a success at the box office. For the unversed, Raid 2 is the direct sequel to the 2018 film, and it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Amit Sial, Bijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

