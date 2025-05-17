BOLLYWOOD
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025 as it had minted Rs 601 crore net in India and grossed Rs 808 crore at the global box office when it hit theatres in February.
Headlined by Ajay Devgn as the Income Tax Deputy Commissioner IAS officer Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh as Manohar Dhankar aka Dada Manohar Bhai, Raid 2 has been going strong at the box office since its release on May 1. The crime thriller is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid and also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Shruti Pandey, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, Jayant Rawal, and Govind Namdev among others.
In its first 15 days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 182 crore gross worldwide. On its 16th day, the film added Rs 3 crore to its domestic net collections, taking the overall global collections to above Rs 185 crore. Thus, Raid 2 has now crossed Salman Khan's Sikandar and has become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Sikandar had earned Rs 184.60 crore when it hit theatres on Eid on March 30. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025 as it had minted Rs 601 crore net in India and grossed Rs 808 crore at the global box office when it hit theatres in February. The only Bollywood film that can challenge Chhaava's record is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2, which is slated to release in cinemas on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend. All the box office figures are taken from industry tracker Sacnilk.
Coming back to Raid 2, like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part. Apart from the two crime thrillers, Gupta has directed four other films namely Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).
