Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 was released in the cinemas on May 1. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the leading roles with Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev as supporting cast. The direct sequel to the 2018 film Raid is going strong at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 has now overtaken the domestic earnings of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar in India. In the first 10 days, the crime thriller had earned Rs 109 crore net in India. On its second Sunday, i.e. on May 11, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned Rs 11.75 crore, taking the 11-day domestic net collections to Rs 120.75 crore. The action drama Sky Force and the action thriller Sikandar had earned Rs 112.75 crore and Rs 110.10 crore net in India, respectively.

Talking about the worldwide earnings, Raid 2 has earned over Rs 160 crore gross and overtaken Sky Force, that has the global figures of Rs 149 crore. The Ajay Devgn film will soon cross Sikandar 2 globally as well as the latter has minted Rs 184.60 cross gross worldwide. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025 as it earned Rs 601 crore net in India and grossed Rs 808 crore at the global box office.

Coming back to Raid 2, like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part. Apart from the two crime thrillers, Gupta has directed four other films namely Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).

READ | Fawad Khan accepted the role rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor; film became blockbuster, earned Rs...