Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced the new release date of his much-awaited crime thriller Raid 2. The expectations are high as the actor will be joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming sequel. However, fans would have to wait a little longer since the film will now be released in May.

Taking to X, Ajay attempted an interesting way to reveal the new release date. He used his character name and wrote, "IRS Amay Patnaik's next mission begins from May 2025! #Raid2 releasing on May 1, 2025." Soon after the fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their excitement. A user said, “Looking forward for the movie.” “Wow very very excited this movie sir,” said the second user. “Thats a great news, would love to watch Raid 2. Hope this will be as promising as Raid one,” added another user.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 is based in Delhi and Lucknow locations. It will mark Ajay's return to the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, reprising the character from the original 2018 hit Raid. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released on November 15, 2024. Due to a post-production delay, it was further pushed to February 21, 2025. The film is now pushed to May 1, 2025 release, however, the reason behind the postponement has not been revealed.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. The highly anticipated sequel promises to amplify the drama, suspense, and mystery, taking the franchise to new heights. Interestingly, Raid 2 aims to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, drawing inspiration from a real-life case that showcases their unwavering dedication and bravery.