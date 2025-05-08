Rahul Vaidya got into a tiff with Virat Kohli’s huge fanbase after he made fun of the cricketer’s explanation about his Instagram activity on a fan page of actress Avneet Kaur.

An old video of singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Anushka Sharma has gone viral on social media, stirring up fresh buzz around his recent clash with Virat Kohli fans. In the clip, Rahul is seen singing to Anushka on stage and even kissing her hand, which got a big reaction from the crowd.

The video has led to a flood of memes and jokes online. Many fans are linking it to Rahul’s past comment that Virat Kohli had blocked him on Instagram a few months ago. While most are joking, some are playfully suggesting that this throwback moment with Anushka might be the reason behind the block.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya got into a tiff with Virat Kohli’s huge fanbase after he made fun of the cricketer’s explanation about his Instagram activity on a fan page of actress Avneet Kaur. Kohli had said that an "Instagram algorithm glitch" might have caused the like-dislike issue, but Rahul has been openly mocking that statement, which didn’t sit well with Kohli’s fans.

Virat Kohli saw this video of Rahul Vaidya kissing anushka sharma on stage he feeled insecure and goes to stalk 15 yrs younger girl avneet kaur to release this agony, then blocks Rahul Vaidya to cheer him uppic.twitter.com/RcCOyO8iTO — Spike (@uselessfellow1k) May 6, 2025

A few days after Virat Kohli addressed the buzz around his unexpected like on Avneet Kaur’s Instagram post, blaming it on an “algorithm glitch”, a new controversy has taken shape, this time involving singer Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Kohli’s explanation, Rahul remarked, “Everyone knows Virat Kohli has blocked me. I think that too must have been due to a glitch. Maybe Kohli didn’t do it himself. Perhaps Instagram’s algorithm told him, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Makes sense, right?”

Some people laughed at his joke, but many Kohli fans got angry and started trolling Rahul online. Not staying quiet, Rahul replied on his Instagram story and called the fans “2 kaudi ke jokers.”

In one of his Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat.” In another, he called out the trolling that extended to his family: “Now you are abusing me, that's fine. But you are abusing my wife, my sister—who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers.”