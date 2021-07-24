Rahul Vaidya has THIS to say on Raj Kundra porn film case

Days after his marriage to Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya was spotted in the city and the paparazzo questioned him about Raj Kundra's case,

Rahul Vaidya said, “I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach.”

He also stated that Rakhi Sawant is available to address any additional inquiries.

He also wished Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin good luck with their upcoming song, which will be sung by Neha Kakkar.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip of wife Disha Parmar's griha pravesh. The sweet video of the couple entering the home as Rahul's family welcomes the new member of the house with pooja aarti.

Rahul married TV actress Disha Parmar on July 16, and they just celebrated their one-week wedding anniversary (July 23). In the company of family and friends, it was a low-key celebration.

On the work front, Rahul is currently seen on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. On the other hand, Disha, who became a household name with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', was last seen in 'Woh Apna Sa'.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

A Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty`s husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27.