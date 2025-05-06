Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online.

A few days after Virat Kohli addressed the buzz around his unexpected like on Avneet Kaur’s Instagram post, blaming it on an “algorithm glitch”, a new controversy has taken shape, this time involving singer Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Kohli’s explanation, Rahul remarked, “Everyone knows Virat Kohli has blocked me. I think that too must have been due to a glitch. Maybe Kohli didn’t do it himself. Perhaps Instagram’s algorithm told him, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Makes sense, right?”

Some people laughed at his joke, but many Kohli fans got angry and started trolling Rahul online. Not staying quiet, Rahul replied on his Instagram story and called the fans “2 kaudi ke jokers.”

In one of his Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat.” In another, he called out the trolling that extended to his family: “Now you are abusing me, that's fine. But you are abusing my wife, my sister—who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers.”

About five months ago, Rahul Vaidya had shared that he was confused about being blocked by Virat Kohli. He had said, “Till today, I haven’t understood why he blocked me. I don’t know the reason. I’ve never had any problem with him.”

On May 2, fans noticed that Virat Kohli’s Instagram account had ‘liked’ a photo of Avneet Kaur dressed in a stylish green top and a short wrap skirt. Although the like was quickly removed, screenshots had already gone viral. The unexpected move sparked a wave of speculation and backlash online, which eventually led Virat to clear the air through a public statement.

Virat later clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding.”