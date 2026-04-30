Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels, reveals real reason to do it, asks for 'decent' work: 'At least I'm earning thorough hard work'

Rahul Roy was brutally trolled for featuring in random reels with an Instagrammer. Now the actor has hit back at trolls, and revealed the real reason for starring in such 'cringe' content.

Actor Rahul Roy has made his first statement after getting trolled for featuring in Dr Vanika's reels, revealing that he did those reels to pay for his legal cases, and hit back at trolls for mocking him. On Wednesday, Dr Desai uploaded some videos of her with Rahul. Together, they recreated his iconic romantic songs, but the internet dismissed them. Soon, the reels became meme material, and netizens started mocking him for being 'so desperate to earn money'. Even Falaq Naaz has trolled him by dropping a reel on his recent work. Now, the Aashiqui actor has given a strong reply to trolls.

I earn money by hard work, and not by mocking others: Rahul Roy

On Instagram, his statement reads, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened.

If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you."

Rahul Roy asks for 'decent work'

The Junoon actor further advised that if they are concerned about him, give him work, rather than mocking him. He wrote, "If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others."

Rahul Roy says trolls can't break him

Rahul also explained that after the brain stroke, it is important for him to stay active. He stated that work keeps his mind active and gives him a 'sense of purpose and responsibility'. He wished to work for as long as he's alive. At last, he ended the note with a befitting reply to naysayers, "It may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me."

Also read: Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan, divides the internet, netizens go 'WTF', ask 'how much does he owe her?'

Bollywood backs Rahul Roy

Rahul's statement got immense support from Bollywood, and several celebrities praised him for remaining strong against online negativity. Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, and Shilpa Shirodkar are among the personalities who applauded Rahul for his honesty and his willingness to seek work opportunities. "Good luck to you, Rahul," Farah Khan wrote. Anupam Kher said, "You're the bestest." "Love and respect, sir. More power to you," wrote Maniesh Paul.

For the unversed, Rahul Roy became the ultimate sensation with his debut film Aashiqui (1990). However, his career couldn't take off, and soon it crash landed. With this statement, we hope that Rahul will find the correct opportunities that will keep him busy with work.