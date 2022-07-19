Rahul Khanna's nude photo gets mixed reactions on social media, netizens ask 'kaise kaise log...'

Rahul Khanna

Vinod Khanna's elder son Rahul Khanna may be away from the limelight, but his latest social media post has made him an instant sensation. Actor-writer Rahul bared it all for an announcement. In the photo, Rahul is chilling on a couch, posing nude with just a cushion covering his crotch, and sporting shoes with matching socks.

Rahul posted this photo with the caption that says, "So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal."

Here's the photo

So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal? pic.twitter.com/8AOD90ZugF July 17, 2022

To all those who wanted to know the big reveal, it is his collaboration with a men's accessories brand. Well, Rahul looked sexy in his nude pose, but it derived mixed reactions on social media. While there were people who mocked him, there were others who appreciated his look.

A user asserted, "Kaise kaise log hai jo khud ko ardhnagan karke SM pe garv mehsus kar rahe hai...!" Another user asserted, "That's not under the wraps, that's under the pillows actually & tomorrow please don't reveal what's underneath it. This is a public domain." One of the users asserted, "Aise baith ke pose dene ka sahuk hai tau sharam kis baat ki. Agar beaharmi hi dikhani hai tau khulke karo." A netizen added, "Ab takiya mat hata dena ,reveal ke chakkar me." Another netizen added, "Joote moze ki jagha chaddi pahen leta yr!"

Earlier, Rahul Khanna has asked fans to keep an eye on his social media accounts to find out about his next film project. The actor has movies such as Earth, Bollywood/ Hollywood and Wake Up Sid to his credit. "Lots of things are coming up. I'll let you know when things will happen. Keep an eye on my social media," Rahul revealed on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. When asked about his distance from the media, the actor said he is "a bit of a reserved person". "I do keep to myself a bit but I'm happy to come and interact when the opportunity presents itself," he added. The actor was last seen in 2013 film Fireflies.