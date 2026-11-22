Rahul Gupta clarified the allegations of taking away financial help from Sharad Kapoor, and even requested the media to verify facts before reporting.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor is currently striving with his health, and is currently under treatment. Ever since his video of sending his dogs to an NGO went viral. Sharad got support from Bollywood and even from individuals. One of them was Rahul Gupta, a social worker, who met the Josh actor and provided financial help. He even recorded the moment of handing over the cash. However, soon Rahul faced allegations that he took away money, soon after he stopped recording the video.

Recently, he made headlines regarding financial assistance provided to actor Sharad Kapoor. Following certain allegations that surfaced on social media, Rahul Gupta has offered a clarification. As Punjabi Kesari reported, Rahul revealed that he met Sharad during an event held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai; the encounter took place near the hotel’s valet parking area. Upon learning about a recent viral video involving the actor and the circumstances that followed, Rahul decided to provide him with financial assistance.

Rahul on helping Sharad Kapoor

Rahul Gupta stated that he offered this help to Sharad Kapoor on purely humanitarian grounds, not for publicity or personal gain. He claims that the actor accepted the assistance and expressed his gratitude. Rahul further clarified that the video of the meeting was recorded with Sharad Kapoor’s knowledge and consent.

Rahul's response to allegations of withdrawing financial aid

A controversy arose after the video of this meeting surfaced on social media. Hema Chaudhary, Sharad's friend and associate, released another video alleging that Rahul had taken back the financial aid after the footage was recorded.

Watch Sharad Kapoor's last media interaction before going for treatment

In response to these allegations, Rahul Gupta said, "My assistance was genuine and devoid of any ulterior motives. I urge the public to base their conclusions on facts rather than on the discussions and speculations circulating on social media. I provided support to people in need across various challenging circumstances over the past decade."

Watch Kunickaa Sadanand's interview on helping Sharad Kapoor

Speaking about his belief, Rahul said, "Social service is not merely about providing financial aid; it is also about standing by those in need during difficult times. It is the social and moral responsibility of every individual to understand the hardships faced by others and offer help accordingly."

An Appeal to Media and Social Media Users to Act Responsibly

In light of these events, Rahul Gupta has urged the media to report responsibly. He emphazized that drawing conclusions about an individual without verifying all the facts can unfairly damage their reputation.