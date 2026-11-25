Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's recent romantic picture has an uncanny connection with an anecdote Rahul Gandhi recently shared about his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared an Instagram Story featuring Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza, drawing attention to an amusing connection with an anecdote he recently shared about his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Riteish had shared a picture of Genelia sitting on his lap with the caption, "Table for two, chair for one." Rahul reshared the post without adding any comment, but accompanied it with Tu Mil Jaaye, a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King.





The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi recalled an intimate family anecdote at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on November 16. Speaking about his parents' relationship, he revealed that Sonia Gandhi would often sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals. Recalling how normal the sight was to him as a child, Rahul said, "At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing."

The anecdote triggered a wave of reactions online, with some social media users questioning his choice of words. Rahul subsequently defended his statement on X, maintaining that expressions of love and belonging between parents should be celebrated rather than frowned upon. Gandhi even shared a photo of a 12th-century Hoysala stone sculpture of Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap from the Hoysaleshwara Temple in Halebidu, Karnataka, to defend his remark.

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