Actor Rahul Dev has expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers after the death of his brother, actor Mukul Dev. Mukul, known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films and television, died on Friday night at the age of 54.

Rahul took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a post featuring a black-and-white photo of his brother. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Sincere thanks to all for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul... Grateful..."

The late actor's last rites took place on Saturday at Dayanand Mukti Dham, Nizamuddin West. Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment industry.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Salman Khan shared an unseen photograph from their 2014 film Jai Ho, in which they starred together. In his heartfelt tribute, Salman wrote, "Miss you, my dear brother Mukul. Rest in peace."

Vindu Dara Singh, a close friend of Mukul and Son of Sardaar 2 co-star, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor. Taking to X, Vindu wrote, "Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished, and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong, where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid his heartfelt condolences. Sharing a black-and-white photo of Mukul, he prayed for strength for his family. Mukul Dev featured in several television shows, such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others.

He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is Son of Sardaar 2, which has not been released yet.

