'Used to feel if this is proper': Rahul Dev opens up on dating Mugdha Godse after wife's death

Actor-model Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a relationship for quite some time now. In a recent interview, Rahul opened up about the hesitation and struggles he faced when he began dating Mugdha in 2013.

Rahul was previously married to Rina Dev who passed away in 2009. While appearing on RJ Sidharth Kannan’s show, Rahul shared that the only hesitation he faced when he started to date Mugdha was regarding his son, Siddhant. The actor said that once his son got to know about his relationship, there was nothing to hide from the word.

"When I was married, I never used to hide the fact that I was married. I hadn't even done a film at that time. There are very few things in life that are real. Everything else is... There is a work dream that you're chasing, there are some other things, everyone has passions. That whole fabric of life if you weave together, if there is someone who is important to you, I can't understand why I would want to hide them,” Rahul told Rj Kannan.

When asked if had had any doubts about entering into a relationship with Mugdha, Rahul said, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life."

Mugdha who was also a part of the interview revealed that Rahul had told her everything about his situation and she was a bit taken aback because they had just started dating. "It gradually sunk in, and those are the qualities you start liking, the honesty, that straightforwardness, the care for people,” she said.

Mugdha in an earlier interview said that her relationship with Rahul’s son Siddhant ‘is very good’. “He is such a kind and loving boy. He is very well brought up,” she told Bollywood Life.