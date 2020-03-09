Rahul Dev opens up on 14-year age gap with girlfriend Mugdha Godse

During an interaction, Rahul Dev spoke at length about his relationship with Mugdha Godse. They have been together for seven years now.

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse are one of the stylish couples in the entertainment industry. They have been together for more than seven years now as they started dating in 2013. Rahul was earlier married to Rina for 11 years, but she passed away in 2009 after losing battle to cancer. He also has a son named Sidharth with his wife. Now, during an interaction on a talk show, Rahul spoke at length about Mugdha and their age gap of 14 years.

The handsome actor stated, "We have a nearly 14 year age gap and it did worry me, but then I realised that my parents had an age gap of 10 years too. So it’s not that big a gap. Also, I believe that till the time you are happy, age difference and everything else shouldn’t be an issue."

Rahul spoke about how the relationship started with Mugdha. He said, "It was not a love at first sight, but we became friends at a common friend’s wedding. Throughout all the functions, we were together and we bonded well. Post that, we started meeting each other, got close and fell madly in love. I must say, I am very lucky."

Earlier while talking to HT Brunch, Mugdha had opened up about Rahul by saying, "Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us. I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess."