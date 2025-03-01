While promoting his series Berlin, Bose revealed that in his first film, he wasn't given a chair on set despite being the lead actor. Producers and their relatives occupied the available seats, leaving him to stand.

Rahul Bose, a highly acclaimed actor known for his outstanding performances, has consistently delivered outstanding performances, including in films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Chameli, and The Japanese Wife. However, behind his on-screen brilliance lies a journey marked by struggles and personal challenges. Recently, he shared a humbling experience from his early days in the film industry. Despite landing his debut lead role in 1994 with relative ease, he revealed a demeaning incident on set where he was denied a chair to sit on.

When Rahul Bose was denied a chair on set

While promoting his series Berlin, Bose revealed that in his first film, he wasn't given a chair on set despite being the lead actor. Producers and their relatives occupied the available seats, leaving him to stand. He recalled, "I went straight from stage to playing the lead role, and the film had no heroine—it was just me. Yet, I was never given a chair on set. Sometimes I would sit on a road divider or a parapet as if it was no problem, but other people always had chairs,“ he said in an interview with Lallantop.

Rahul Bose brings his own chair to every film set

For those unaware, he made his acting debut with the English-language film English, August, directed by Dev Benegal. Further Bose said he took matters into his own hands and purchased a chair for Rs 10,000, which he still brings to every film set. His Berlin co-star Aparshakti Khurana confirmed, "I've seen that chair on set; it arrives separately." Bose's experience has also made him empathetic towards others as he ensures they get one. “It's a matter of basic respect,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bose’s Berlin is directed by Atul Sabharwal, and stars a talented ensemble cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Anupriya Goenka, and the veteran Kabir Bedi. Set in 1990s New Delhi, amidst a backdrop of political turmoil, it promises to revolutionize the spy thriller genre with a unique and innovative approach tailored specifically for Indian audiences.