Reacting to the kissing photograph between his father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt said that growing up in a film family makes you immune to such controversies. In an interview in 2023, Pooja had herself called it "an absolutely innocent moment."

In 1990, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and her daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt were seen kissing each other on their lips on a magazine cover. The picture created a lot of controversy back then and still goes viral on social media after every few years. The Bhatt family is often asked about that photograph and the same happens with Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's son and Pooja Bhatt's brother, in his recent interview. The fitnes coach said that the star kids often become immune to such controversies.

Talking to Hindi Rush, Rahul said, "Kuch farq nahi padta hai. It’s like water off a duck’s back. Humko maloom hai sach kya hai, humne bachpan se dekha hai yaar. Film parivar ke bache ya toh bahut f**ked up hota hai ya bahot mazboot. Logon ko lagta hai humein farq padhta hai, magar nahi (It doesn’t make any difference. We know the truth, we’ve seen it since childhood. Kids from film families are either really messed up or really strong. People think we care, but we don’t)."

Earlier in September 2023, Pooja Bhatt had also talked about the controversial photograph and stated, "It was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhenge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhenge. Main is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag nazariye se dekh sakte hai toh woh kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki, bahut kamaal ka joke hai (Whatever its connotations, people may read it as they want, they will see it as they wish I cannot defend it here. If you want to see the relation between a father and a daughter in a different way then you can do anything. And then we talk about family values, what an incredible joke it is)."

Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Lorraine Bright, who later changed her name to Kiran Bhatt, in 1970 and the couple gve birth to two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. In 1986, the filmmaker married Soni Razdan and shares two daughters with her, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

