Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines

BOLLYWOOD
Director: Vipul Vig
Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial
Runtime: 2 hrs 17 mins
Where to watch: In cinemas
Rating: 3 stars
In a small, picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh, struggling writer Churu Lal Sharma (Manu Rishi Chaddha) finds himself stuck both creatively and financially. His life takes a strange turn when a mysterious Uncle, played with delicious unpredictability by Piyush Mishra, enters his world carrying a magical book. This book becomes the catalyst for chaos, as two unusual beings—Rahu (Varun Sharma) and Ketu (Pulkit Samrat)—emerge from it and turn the town upside down.
Rahu and Ketu are innocent, childlike, and completely unaware of the havoc they create. Their presence sparks rumours, fear, superstition, and confusion among the locals, who begin to see them as a bad omen. For the audience, however, they are clearly meant to be the heart of the comedy. As the madness escalates, we are introduced to Meenu (Shalini Pandey), who brings warmth and sincerity to the narrative, and Mordecai (Chunky Pandey), an eccentric criminal whose bizarre energy adds another layer of absurdity.
On paper, Rahu Ketu has all the ingredients of a charming small-budget comedy—a quirky premise, a rooted setting, and actors who understand comic timing. This is where the film’s biggest strength lies. Small-budget comedies often come as pleasant surprises because they don’t rely on spectacle; instead, they bank on situations, performances, and relatability. When they work, they feel refreshingly honest. Unfortunately, Rahu Ketu doesn’t fully capitalise on this advantage. While the situations are amusing, the dialogues often fail to land with the punch they deserve. A sharper, wittier script could have elevated many scenes from mildly funny to genuinely memorable.
Director Vipul Vig, making his debut, shows confidence behind the camera. The humour is largely situational rather than loud or slapstick, which is commendable. The film does feel stretched in parts, and a tighter edit would have helped the narrative flow better. That said, the scenic Himachal locations add visual freshness, and the background score complements the tone without overpowering it.
Performance-wise, Varun Sharma once again proves why comedy comes naturally to him. As Rahu, his expressions, body language, and comic instincts do much of the heavy lifting. Pulkit Samrat, as Ketu, matches his energy with ease and brings a playful charm that keeps the film afloat. Their chemistry is undeniably the film’s lifeline. Many scenes work purely because of their camaraderie and timing. However, both actors seem to be playing within familiar zones. They save the film, yes—but it’s also clear that they need to push themselves further and explore new shades within comedy.
Shalini Pandey deserves special mention. She brings confidence and sincerity to Meenu, making her presence felt even with limited screen time. Unfortunately, her character arc feels underwritten. She deserved a stronger emotional journey and more narrative importance. Piyush Mishra is effortlessly engaging, adding mystery and humour in equal measure. Chunky Pandey’s Mordecai is quirky, slightly menacing, and mostly hilarious, while actors like Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chaddha, and Sumit Gulati offer solid support.
Rahu Ketu is a film with genuine potential that doesn’t fully reach its height due to less effective dialogue and a stretched screenplay. Yet, it remains watchable thanks to its performances of ensamble cast, light-hearted tone, and situational humour. Don’t walk into the theatre with high expectations, and you’ll likely find it a decent, time-pass entertainer that does its job—making you smile and forget your worries for a couple of hours.