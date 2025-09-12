Ragini MMS, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Karishma Sharma gets injured with multiple bruises, swollen head due to train mishap: 'I’ve been in pain since..'

Karishma Sharma jumped off from a moving train and suffered a swollen head, an injured back, and multiple bruises.

Actress Karishma Sharma, known for Ragini MMS, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Ek Villain Returns, suffered an accident while travelling through a train, and updated about her health and injuries through social media. Sharing a harrowing experience that left her suffering from back injuries, a swollen head, and multiple bruises, Sharma revealed that she met with an accident while commuting by train in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In her Instagram stories, Karishma wrote, "Yesterday, while heading for shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off — and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head."

Explain the injuries she sustained, Sharma added, "I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I am covered in bruises. The doctors did an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe."

Karishma concluded the message with a hope of receiving good wishes from fans and followers, and wrote, "I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I am staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love — it means a lot."

On the work front, Karishma Sharma was last seen in the action thriller short film Lights, Camera, Lies alongside Achintya Rajawat and Yajur Marwah. As reported by IMDb, she will be next seen in Anant Kumar Gupta's 'Daur' and Afroz Khan's directorial 'Bluemoon Nights'. Karishma made her TV debut with the show Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Pia Arjun Kirloskar, and has worked in several TV shows.