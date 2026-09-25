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Raghubir Yadav reveals playing godman accused of sexual abuse in Hunkkaar affected his health: 'Fought death every day'

In the JioHotstar series Hunkkaar: The Roar, Raghubir Yadav plays Sunil 'Baapji' Chakosi, a powerful and revered spiritual leader accused of sexually harassing Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old girl portrayed by Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Raghubir Yadav reveals playing godman accused of sexual abuse in Hunkkaar affected his health: 'Fought death every day'
Raghubir Yadav in Hunkkaar
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Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav says playing the character of a godman accused of sexual abuse in the latest series Hunkkaar: The Roar was an emotionally and physically demanding experience that made him feel he was "fighting death every day". The Panchayat star plays Sunil 'Baapji' Chakosi, a powerful and revered spiritual leader who is accused of sexual harassment by Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old girl played by Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame.

Asked if he found the role challenging, Yadav said the experience was painful as he had to step into the mind of someone very different from himself and internalise the suffering caused by the character's actions. "I am telling the truth I have fought death every single day because of the pain I have gone through with this character," the 69-year-old told PTI. "I am not this person but the pain of what that character had done to others was inside me. That is why my pain was four or five times more," added Yadav, also known for his performances in acclaimed films such as Salaam Bombay, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Piku and Newton.

Yadav said the character took a toll on his physical health as he had already undergone a stent procedure. "I have this habit of getting completely immersed in a character, and in this process, my heartbeat would rise. But I was determined to do it and reach that character," he said. "So, anyway, I did it. And after doing it, I realised that this was also a matter of courage for me," he added.

Yadav said he consciously wanted to move away from the character after completing the series. "I wanted to get out. Then I did another film, which was completely different from this one, and I felt a little reassured. I felt that I was on the right path. Because if my mind started delving in that direction again, I might end up needing another stent in my heart," he joked.

Hunkkaar: The Roar, which premiered on JioHotstar on Friday, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ram Kapoor and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. The six-episode series is created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.

READ | The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani film becomes his biggest opener despite negative reviews, mints Rs 77 crore

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