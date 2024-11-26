Even the toughest-looking people have their soft sides which gets unveiled during difficult times.

Raghu Ram of Roadies fame has been one of the most known faces on the Indian television. He was married to actress Sugandha Garg in between 2006 and 2018. He married Natalie Di Luccio in 2018. Recently, on a podcast with titled Untriggered With AminJaz, he opened up about the hardships he faced in life. His divorce with Sugandha was one of the talking points on the show.

Raghu said, “They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, my divorce nearly killed me. I am stronger, and now, I have more clarity about relationships and what a man can do in a relationship than ever before. I was married to Kuhu, who is from Rajasthan. She’s dusky, she’s beautiful, she’s an actor. She acts, she sings, she writes.”

He further said, “I’m now married to Natalie Di Luccio. She’s from Toronto, she’s of Italian descent. Their personalities are very different. I guess I have a type, but it’s nothing to do with physical appearance.”

Such conversations show how people are interconnected through emotions and at the base everyone shares concerns about each other.

