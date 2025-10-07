Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'

Raghav Juyal worked with Salman Khan in the 2023 action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that flopped at the box office.

Salman Khan hosts lavish parties at his Panvel farmouse for family members and close friends. Raghav Juyal, who worked with Khan in the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared his experience of attending one of those parties when he stayed at the superstar's farmhouse for three day while shooting the movie.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Raghav said, "The kind of fun we had there was of another level. He loves to take care of people; he loves to host. Bhayankar party...Then I watched horses mating as well. He said, let’s go watch horses mate. It was 3 am. I’d never seen anything like it in my life. There was a stallion. His farmhouse is incredible fun. He has dirt bikes that you can drive through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experiences. He has a randomness. Parties go on all night. The ATVs come out at 4 am. Earth alag chal raha hai, aur unka world alag chal raha hai (He exists in his own reality)."

In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Raghav had previously talked about his experience of staying at Salman's farmhouse. The Kill actor stated, "He has a habit of sitting to eat with everyone, especially when there is a feast. All the actors sit to eat with him inside a tent. It feels like home, I have been scolded by him many times, but it was like your father or elder brother was scolding you."

Raghav Juyal was most recently seen in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. His hilarious performance as Parvaiz has impressed the audiences and critics. The show also starred Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Rajat Bedi in the leading roles.



READ | Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor