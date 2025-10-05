Raghav Juyal remembers his first visit to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, asks this question to Aryan Khan: 'I told mummy..'

As Raghav Juyal is flying high with the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he recalled his first time experience of visiting Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home, Mannat.

Raghav Juyal is enjoying the biggest moment of his career with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the much-talked-about Netflix debut of Aryan Khan as a director. Known as the “King of Slow Motion,” the dancer-turned-actor has surprised critics and viewers with his natural performance, becoming one of the standout stars of the series.

While the show is grabbing attention for its sharp take on the film industry, Raghav’s personal journey during its making also feels like a story of its own. One of his most memorable experiences was his first visit to Mannat — the iconic seaside home of Shah Rukh Khan.

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?" Raghav recalled with a laugh. “By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s house — you don’t have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let’s go up.’ We sat there and jammed, and later went out for dinner with his friends."

The moment felt so special that Raghav called his mother as soon as he left. “I told her, ‘Mummy, I just came from Mannat.’ She got so excited and started asking, ‘How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker, please relax!’" he said, laughing.

*The Ba***ds of Bollywood* not only marks Aryan Khan’s bold entry into directing and Raghav’s growth as an actor, but it also celebrates cinema itself. With surprise appearances from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, and even SS Rajamouli, the series showcases Bollywood in all its chaos, irony, and heart.