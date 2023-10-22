Headlines

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

Raghav Chadha shared romantic photos with Parineeti Chopra on the occasion of her birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

On the occasion of Parineeti Chopra's birthday, Raghav Chadha penned a romantic note for her. He also shared a series of unseen photos on Instagram and called her a 'superstar'. 

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!."

Parineeti replied to the post and wrote, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!." Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen flaunting her sindoor when she landed at Mumbai airport, and she was spotted by the paparazzi. This was Parineeti's first appearance in Mumbai since her wedding. Parineeti wore an all-black outfit, with a black blazer over a casual T-shirt, which was paired with white sneakers.

As Parineeti was heading towards her car, she had a brief interaction with photographers. One of the pap asked her, "Jiju kaise hai humare (How is our brother-in-law)?" Parineeti laughed, blushed, and replied, "Bilkul theek hai (He's fine)." 

As soon as the video was shared it went viral instantly. Parineeti's minimal look and the sindoor won the internet. An internet user wrote, "1st actress I have seen with sindoor days after the wedding. Others put sindoor only on the day they arrived at the airport after the wedding the next day no sindoor." Another internet user wrote, "Kitnaa sharma rahi hai." A netizen wrote, "Khushi dekh rahe ho."

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24. On the next day, the couple shared their mesmering pictures from their wedding festivities on their Instagram handles.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other...Our forever begins now", the Bollywood actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader captioned these pictures, which went viral on social media in no time. On the work front, Parineeti was seen in Akshay Kumar's latest film Mission Raniganj.

