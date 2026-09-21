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Raghav Chadha cheers for Parineeti Chopra ahead of her OTT series debut Shaque: 'I have a feeling this one is...'

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, Shaque: Trust No One also stars Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary. The crime drama show premieres on Netflix on September 24.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Raghav Chadha cheers for Parineeti Chopra ahead of her OTT series debut Shaque: 'I have a feeling this one is...'
Raghav Chadha supports Parineeti Chopra for Shaque
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Politician Raghav Chadha extended his support to actress-wife Parineeti Chopra ahead of her OTT series debut with Shaque: Trust No One. Raghav remembered the time he visited the shoot in Shimla and met the team. The BJP leader praised Parineeti's dedication while working working on the show, and also lauded the team's warmth and talent.

Raghav Chadha supports Parineeti Chopra for Shaque

Sharing the trailer of Shaque on his official Instagram handle, Raghav wrote, "So proud of you @parineetichopra...I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with."

Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha 'big support' and 'protective husband'

Chadha futher added, "Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. Can’t wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September." Reacting to his post, Parineeti had an adorable reaction as she replied to him, "This is the sweetest! Thankss Ragaii. People need to know what a big support and protective husband you were during this time."

About Shaque: Trust No One

Apart from Parineeti, the crime drama show Shaque also stars Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary. Its one-line synopsis reads, "Nine years after her baby is abducted, a mother's relentless search uncovers secrets around her and tests whether she can trust what she sees." The show is created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D'Silva, produced by Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and backed by Alchemy Filmz. Shaque: Trust No One premieres September 24 on Netflix.

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