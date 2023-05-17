Watch: Raghav Chadha blushes as Parineeti Chopra seeks in-laws' approval for their match in unseen video from engagement

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha engagement video

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement has been grabbing headlines. The couple got engaged in Delhi on May 13 and the videos and photos from the couple’s big day surfaced on the internet. Now, in a video that is now going viral, Raghav Chadha can be seen blushing as Parineeti Chopra teases her in-laws.

In the video shared by a paparazzi, pointing towards Raghav Chadha, Parineeti was seen asking, “Hun theek hai? (Is it okay now?)." The Chopra family replied with a loud cheer. Addressing her in-laws, the Chadhas, Parineeti said, “Now Chadhas, do you approve?"

The family was seen cheering loudly and this left AAP leader Raghav Chadha blushing. He then teased Parineeti Chopra that Chadha’s voice was louder than her family’s to which the actress asked her family to cheer loudly. The couple was then joined by Mika Singh who sang the song Mera Laung Gawacha with Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra grooving to the track.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at the Kapurthala House at Connaught Place, Delhi on May 13. The engagement was attended by around 150 guests which included Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann, Parineeti’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others.

Later, after the engagement, the couple shared a note on Instagram thanking everyone for showering love and said, “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

The actress has now left for Mumbai and while leaving, she dropped a sweet note for Raghav Chadha on her Instagram story. The actress wrote, “bye bye Dilli, leaving my dil behind”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the movie Capsule Gill helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. The film is scheduled to release in November.

