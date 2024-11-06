Earlier this year, Badshah also publicly resolved his feud with Honey Singh during a concert in Dehradun.

Rapper Raftaar, who is known for tracks such as Morni, Dhakad, Ghana Kasoota, Bandook Meri Laila and others, spoke about fellow rapper Honey Singh. Raftaar and Singh are known to be arch-rivals but when a contestant dropped a reference to Singh during his performance on the hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle 4, Raftaar heaped praise on him, and said that nothing is bigger than art.

The moment came after the performance of Madtrip when Raftaar noticed a line change in the former’s performance, which was referenced to Honey Singh. Raftaar said, "Yeh ek reference hain aur bohot achaa reference hain. Aapas mein toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai yaar, logon ki tu-tadak ho jaati hain, but it can’t be bigger than the art bro. Agar legacy hain, toh hain."

Earlier this year, Badshah also publicly resolved his feud with Honey Singh during a concert in Dehradun. Badshah, stopped his performance midway during GraFest 2024 to express his wish to let go of the feud. "There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todne waale bahut the.' Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he had said.

Badshah, Singh, and Raftaar are regarded as leading rappers in India and boast a large fan base. The three first began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka and Lil Golu. The band delivered many popular tracks including Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, Delhi Ke Deewane among others. After a public tiff, the rappers parted ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media.

