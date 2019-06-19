'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia to helm female lead driven film starring Kriti Sanon

After giving a stellar performance in 'Luka Chuppi,' Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the lead in the yet untitled Rahul Dholakia-directorial.

The film is written by Bilal Siddiqui, produced by Sunir Kheterpal and co-produced by Rahul himself. The shooting of the film will commence in August.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Kriti Sanon to to play the lead protagonist in #Raees director Rahul Dholakia's new film [not titled yet]... Will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule from Aug 2019... Written by Bilal Siddiqi... Produced by Sunir Kheterpal... Rahul is co-producing also. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Confirming the report, Kriti stated to Mumbai Mirror, "I had been waiting for the right female-driven film to come my way and this one ticked all the boxes. I play a media professional for which the research has already started. I can’t wait to start shooting for this film. It’s an entertainer with a powerful core idea and will connect with audiences without being preachy."

While Rahul said, "This idea was pitched while it was being developed and we realised that there is an exciting thriller format that this story lends itself to. It’s a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist."

The new poster of Kriti's upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala' was unveiled on Tuesday. The poster showed her standing by a window in a long frock style yellow kurta with her hair blowing in the wind. As the actor is shown holding a mic in one of her hands, the poster reads 'Kriti Sanon as Ritu, Bijli se Tezz.'

The 'Heropanti' actor was last seen in a special song of the period drama 'Kalank' and will next be on screen with 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati and many more.