Radhika Madan wraps up shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, says 'can't wait to...'

After finishing her 5th movie, Radhika will start shooting for Happy Teacher's Day soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Radhika Madan wrapped the shoot of Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar. The actor finished the final shooting schedule of her fifth film. Taking it to her social media handle, Radhika shared with her fans the joy of wrapping up project no. five of the year!

Posting a heartfelt video with the cast of the film on her Instagram stories, Radhika wrote, “It’s a wrap for project no. 5 of this year! It’s been a beautiful beautiful year guys. Can’t wait to see you at the movies." 

Tamil superstar actor-producer Suriya will make a cameo in the Hindi remake of his 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru. Suriya is producing the Hindi remake that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Suriya confirmed his cameo by taking this to his social media. Suriya shared an image where he posed with Kumar with style. 

READ: Soorarai Pottru: Suriya confirms cameo in Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar reacts

The 7 Aum Arivu actor acknowledged Akshay for taking the remake, and he said, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo!"

Soon, after he posted the image, Akshay retweeted the post with his quote, and he also expressed his gratitude for reliving this iconic character. Kumar added, "Thank you brother @Suriya_offl... Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara!

On the work front, the Angrezi Medium star to kick start the shoot of her sixth project, Radhika Madan has Kuttey along with Arjun Kapoor directed by Asmaan Bhardwaj, Indian theatrical release of Kacchey Limbu where she will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer, national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa, and Homi Adajania’s upcoming next venture Happy Teacher's Day. 

 

 

