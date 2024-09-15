Twitter
Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can't take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

Radhika Madan recalled that she lost an opportunity to be a part of Karan Johar's production and that affected her health as well.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'
Radhika Madan
Actress Radhika Madan has an interesting journey in Bollywood. Hailing from a non-filmy background, Radhika made her way to films through TV and went on to impress the masses with her performances in films such as Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, and Angrezi Medium. 

Any actor would love to be a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, but do you know that Radhika was offered an opportunity to be a part of his productions, and she failed at it? Recently, in an interview with Filmfare Radhika revealed that she auditioned for Student of the Year 2, which became the 'worst audition' of her life. Radhika failed in her auditions and lost Dharma's film that later starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday. 

Talking about the same, Radhika said, "I got a very big audition… It was for Student of the Year 2. I psyched myself so much. I was preparing so much, it wasn’t even a two-page scene, I’d read it in my sleep as well. I psyched myself so much that I got sick before the audition. I had a fever, I had a cold, and I gave the worst audition of my life. I was so anxious.”

This rejection was a turning point for Radhika. The actress realized her anxiety was limiting her, so she decided to take a different approach, she elaborated, “That day I promised myself that I am never going to feel this way, that I don’t want to be in a limbo and feel this anxious in my life.”

On the work front, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, directed by Mikhil Musale. She will next be seen in 'Sanaa', which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film. Radhika will next be seen in Rumi Ki Sharafat, helmed by the well-known ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya.

