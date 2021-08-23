Radhika Apte shares jaw-dropping photos in sexy white bikini, fans compare her to Nairobi from 'Money Heist'

Radhika Apte has made a mark for herself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has worked in a multitude of film, ranging from horror to thriller to romantic and has charmed critics and viewers alike with her performance.

Recently, Radhika set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot pictures. Taking to Instagram, the actress a couple of photos where she could be seen flaunting her toned abs and figure in a white coloured bikini from the fashion level Ookioh. She paired it with a black leather overcast and a golden Cuban necklace. Radhika aced the mild-makeup look and red lips. She shared the pictures with an owl emoji.

Reacting to the photo, actress Rasika Dugal drpped heart emojis in the comments. Fans also showered Radhika with love and praises. “So very beautiful and very nice, sad one user while another commented, “Sexy.” A third user commented, “You Are Truly Amazing,” while a forth on wrote, “Magnificent.” Several users even compared Radhika to the character Nairobi from ‘Money Heist’.

Radhika was in the news lately after the hashtag #boycottradhikaapte trending on Twitter after nude photos of her from her film 'Parched' resurfaced online. The pictures included Radhika's lovemaking scenes with Adil Hussain and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Twitter users pointed out that when something goes wrong in the country, the woke celebrities spare no time to share photos holding placards, but when it come to one of them, they remain tight-lipped.

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in the suspense thriller ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ila Arun and Shweta Tripathi among others. She will next be seen in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. She also has Vikant Massey starrer ‘Forensic’ in the pipeline.