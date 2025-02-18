Radhika Apte recently grabbed headlines after sharing a picture from the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen breast-pumping milk.

After sparking a heated debate online with her breast pump photo, actress Radhika Apte has shared her first post.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Sister Midnight' actress shared an adorable photo featuring her baby girl and husband, Benedict Taylor. Although their faces aren't visible in the image, it captures the father-daughter duo posing with their wrists touching each other’s hand.For the caption, Radhika wrote, "Happy birthday to the man with the big hand. We love you and we are very lucky to have you #birthdayboy #favoriteperson #boxingbuds.”

Meanwhile, Apte recently grabbed headlines after sharing a picture from the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen breast-pumping milk.

Sharing the same on her IG handle, the 'Phobia' actress wrote, “And now my BAFTAs reality #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated. #baftas2025 #sistermidnight #postpartum.”

Her post divided the internet. Many fans expressed their sadness that, even in the 21st century, women like Radhika still have to pump milk in a washroom, highlighting how this simple act remains stigmatized in the country. While some appreciated her effort to normalize breastfeeding and breast pumping, they also voiced their discomfort with the fact that she had to do it in such an inconvenient and uncomfortable setting, pointing to the lack of proper facilities for mothers.

Radhika and her husband, Benedict, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in late 2024. The actress shared the joyous news on Instagram in December 2024, posting a photo of herself with her newborn. In the caption, she wrote, “First work meeting back after birth, with our one-week-old at my breast...”

