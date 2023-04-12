Radhika Apte says she was told to get 'better nose, bigger breasts' to become a heroine: 'I lost a film because...'

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now. Over the years, the actress has done a variety of roles. However, she has been open about the body-shaming she faced in the early years of her career. In a recent interview, Radhika reiterated the kind of comments she faced and also the bizarre demands she had to face.

Over the course of her career, Radhika has played a wide variety of roles, ranging from village girl in Parched to more urban characters in Badlapur and even tried her hand at comedy. She recalled how, at the beginning of her career, she was asked to alter her appearance if she wanted to succeed, in a new interview with Film Companion.

“I lost a film because I was overweight by three or four kilos. Of course, when you’re new, they say, ‘Why don’t you get a better nose; why don’t you get bigger breasts?’ That was in the beginning. In the middle, some people would comment on your body as if they had the right to… Now we can talk about it very openly in the last few years because of awareness. We can say, ‘If you say that to me again I’ll make sure you’re out of this project, at least’,” she said.

The actress added that she also dealt with perceptions and being typecast even though she was doing diverse roles. “Perceptions are strange. People used to think that I could only be a village girl for the longest time, till I did Badlapur. After Badlapur, people thought I could only do sex comedies, I could strip. So, I stopped. I just never said yes to them,” added Radhika.

Radhika will be next seen in the Zee5 film Mrs Undercover, where she is playing ahousewife who is also an undercover spy. The comedy-thriller is directed by Anushree Mehta and also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. It will be releasing on Zee5 on April 14.