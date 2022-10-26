Radhika Apte reveals why she rejected sex comedies, says 'they objectify women'

File Photo

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who is one of the most talented actresses, recently revealed why she rejected sex comedies after she starred with Varun Dhawan in Badlapur. The actress stated that she has no problem with this genre, however, these subjects can sometimes be derogatory to women.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress stated, “I think a couple of sex comedies were offered to me after Badlapur. I don’t have a problem with sex comedies. Hunterrr (2015) could be called a sex comedy as well. But, the kind of sex comedies we had, in the past, can be very derogatory to women and can be very very objectified. They objectify women and I don’t like the humour. So, I don’t do it.”

She added, “If you read the script, you know what the film is talking about. And what kind of jokes are made. I don’t mind a film where a chauvinist guy makes horrible jokes about women. But, you are trying to show something else; there’s a story to it and it becomes something else. But, as a film, if you start celebrating those jokes then I am not going to be a part of it.”

Earlier, during an interview with Mid-Day Apte pointed out sexist reasons behind getting rejected from films. The actress said, "I recently got rejected because the other actor had bigger lips and bigger breasts. I was told, ‘She looks sexier, and sells more.’ It was a good film.... being made by people whom I respect. You look up to (certain people), and think, ‘They won’t be into this.' But they also (have such a mindset). Hopefully, the more women we have in, the more things will change.”

The Parched actress has faced body-shaming earlier, and she has faced it like a pro. In another conversation with Film Companion, Radhika said that she was suggested several treatments to fit into the 'quintessential actress' category. "I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. In the first meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. In the second meeting I had, I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to colour my hair."

Apte has disowned such suggestions, and she loves to retain her identity. "I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact, all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body.” On the work front, Radhika will next be seen in Forensic, Vikram Vedha.