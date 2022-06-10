Radhika Apte reveals she got rejected from films as 'other actor had bigger breasts'

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the acclaimed actresses who never fails to impress. However, we are not seeing much of her, and it seems like the actress has not been considered or rejected for lead roles. During an interview with Mid-Day Apte pointed out sexist reasons behind getting rejected from films. The actress said, "I recently got rejected because the other actor had bigger lips and bigger breasts. I was told, ‘She looks sexier, and sells more.’ It was a good film.... being made by people whom I respect. You look up to (certain people), and think, ‘They won’t be into this.' But they also (have such a mindset). Hopefully, the more women we have in, the more things will change.”

The Parched actress has faced body-shaming earlier, and she has faced it like a pro. In another conversation with Film Companion, Radhika said that she was suggested several treatments to fit into the 'quintessential actress' category. "I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. In the first meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. In the second meeting I had, I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to colour my hair."

Apte has disowned such suggestions, and she loves to retain her identity. "I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact, all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body.” On the work front, Radhika will next be seen in Forensic, Vikram Vedha.