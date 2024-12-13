Radhika Apte welcomed her first child with her husband Benedict Taylor, and finally shared a photo of the baby on her Instagram.

Actress Radhika Apte surprised netizens by dropping her latest photo after pregnancy. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Benedict Taylor in November and shared this major update on her Instagram with her latest post. A month after the birth of her first child, Radhika resumed work and attended her first online meeting while feeding her baby.

Radhika shared the beginning of this new chapter on her Instagram with a photo in which she is seen sitting in front of a laptop and holding her baby in one arm. Without disclosing the gender of the baby, Radhika shared the good news with her followers with the caption, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter."

As soon as the actress shared the photo, she received several congratulatory messages. Her Hunterrr co-star Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Congratulations." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations," with a heart emoji. Ira Dubey wrote, "Congratulations beautiful mama." Shweta Tripathi wrote, "Lots and lots of (strength with heart emoji)." A netizen wrote, "God blessed." Another netizen wrote, "Love love love love love."

For the unversed, Radhika married her longtime boyfriend Benedict Taylor in an intimate ceremony in 2012. The actress officially announced her marriage in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika is known for giving standout performances in movies like Shor in the City, Badlapur, Hunterrr, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Parched, Kabali, Pad Man, Andhadhun, and Monica, O My Darling. Radhika was last seen in Mrs Undercover followed by a cameo appearance in Merry Christmas. She will next be seen in Sister Midnight and The Last Days of John Allen Chau.

