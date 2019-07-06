Radhika Apte: I keep myself away from thoughts like I have arrived

Radhika Apte is riding high on the success of her recent projects namely, Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series Sacred Games. The Indie star of Bollywood is known for her unconventional portrayals and continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with her work.

When asked about how does she feel when people think that she has just arrived in various platforms of workspace, Radhika Apte shared, "It's always the script. I don't feel those things or anything like that. I keep myself away from thoughts like I have arrived', so they don't come to me. I focus on my work. That's it."

No doubt that Radhika has always been focused on her work. The actress' commitment towards her work is commendable as she has given us consistent and stellar performances.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses. The actress who is constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across, is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms as well.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair were last seen sharing screen space for a web series.