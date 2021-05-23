Radhika Apte gets 'jabbed' finally, shares a quirky photo

Radhika Apte who stays in London with her husband Benedict Taylor recently got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo after getting jabbed. In the photo, Radhika is seen in a striped T-Shirt and jeans with a jacket. She covered herself with a dark blue mask and showed her bicep while posing for the photo. Apte captioned it as "JABBED #finally #vaccination."

Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin also commented on Radhika's photo asking, "Me too. Pfizer?" To which the 'Shor In The City' actor replied, "@kalkikanmani yes!"

During a recent interaction with a daily, Radhika revealed that she has discovered a new process of acting during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor stated, "There’s always competition, so you need to be more famous or more visible. And then you ask yourself how much of it I really enjoy (or enjoyed). Turns out very little, which I found out during lockdown."

Earlier this month, Radhika announced her forthcoming film titled 'Mrs. Undercover'. The actor shot for the film in Kolkata for a schedule of 45 days before the lockdown happened recently.

Speaking about the same to a publication, Radhika shares, "The experience was the same, except that we do frequent tests, we take a lot of precautions and follow health and safety protocols. Other than that, everything else is pretty much the same."

The actor took all the necessary measures while shooting. Only necessary movement from the hotel to the location was undertaken. Any other movement that wasn't related to the shoot was completely discarded.