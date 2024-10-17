Radhika Apte flaunts her baby bump at the premiere of her film Sister Midnight at the London Film Festival.

Radhika Apte has surprised fans with a special announcement. The actress shared her pregnancy news at BFI London Film Festival's red carpet where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Radhika Apte is currently attending the UK premiere of her film, Sister Midnight at BFI London Film Festival. The actress stunned in a black bodycon off shoulder dress at the red carpet. However, what caught everyone's attention was her baby bump.

Netizens congratulated the actress for the happy news. One of the comments read, "Omg Radhika congrats! You look stunning." Another wrote, "Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet!" Another commented, "congratulations superstar!! you look fabulous and such beautiful news." Another comment read, "Wow. Congratulations! Wishing you all good health and happiness!"

Radhika Apte married British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012. Now, after 12 years of marriage the couple are all set to embrace parenthood. In 2011 in London during her year-long sabbatical when she had gone to learn contemporary dance. The couple lived in a live-in relationship before tying the knot.

Radhika Apte has not only made her place in Bollywood but has also emerged as a superstar on OTT. The actress was recently seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas which also starred Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film flopped at box office but became a hit on OTT. She will next be seen in the movie Sister Midnight. According to IMDb, the film is a genre-bending comedy about a frustrated and misanthropic newlywed who discovers certain feral impulses that land her in unlikely situations. The film has had its UK premiere at London Film Festival and the date for release in India is yet to be announced. She also has Last Days in pipeline.