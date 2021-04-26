'Radhe' song 'Seeti Maar': Salman Khan-Disha Patani recreate Allu Arjun's hit track, sung by Kamaal Khan, Iulia Vantur

The first song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out. Titled 'Seeti Maar', the video is picturised on the lead actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani. In the song, both the actors show their incredible dancing skills and make funny expressions owing to the quirky lyrics of the song. Interestingly, 'Seeti Maar' is the recreated version of Allu Arjun's hit track from the film Duvvada Jagannadham released in 2017.

In the song, both Salman and Disha don a stylish look and the superstar take his signature step to the next level. He is seen hiding his face with his T-Shirt and doing the pelvic thrust. Salman is joined by Disha in performing the hook step too.

Check out the song below:

'Seeti Maar' is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. The music is composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Talking about the film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The film is set to be a hybrid release during the Eid weekend this year. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.