'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' becomes one of Salman Khan's worst-rated films on IMDb

Released on the auspicious occasion of Eid on May 13, superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has recorded one his lowest-ever ratings on IMDb. Fans had high expectations from the movie as it was Khan’s return to the big screen after more than year.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ currently has an IMDb score of 2.0 out of 10, based on almost 48,000 votes. Salman’s 2018 movie ‘Race 3’ is also one of his worst-rated movies on IMDb with a score of 1.9 out of 10.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan’ are Salman’s best rated movies on IMDb with a score of 8.0 and 7.0 respective.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Salman shared a poster of the film and announced that his movie has broken the records on the first day of its release and that the film was watched by more than 4.2 million viewers on the OTT platform.

As per Box Office India, the response towards 'Radhe' in the overseas market is 40% less than Salman's previous Eid release 'Bharat' in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the movie has a 50% occupancy in key markets.

During his interaction with the media, while talking about the box-office figures for 'Radhe', Salman said, "We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. We would lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero but we are still going ahead with Radhe."

In ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Khan plays a cop who pledges to clean the city and is seen romancing Disha Patani who essays a model in the movie.

'Radhe' also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie was released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and leading DTH operators.