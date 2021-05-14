'Radhe' overseas box office collection: Salman Khan starrer makes THIS much on day 1

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released in India and globally on Thursday (May 13). Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, ‘Radhe’ failed to get a major theatrical release in the country, however, the film got an extensive release overseas with certain restrictions.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday (May 14) to speak about the movie’s overseas box office performance on Day 1. ‘Radhe’s’ day 1 box office collections in Australia amounted to AUD 62,988 (Rs 35.71 lakhs) while in New Zealand it was NZD 11,199 (5.90 lakhs).

Adarsh also mentioned that ‘Radhe’ had a flying start in the UAE and Eid holidays are expected to add to a big total. Collections from the United States are yet to come.

#Xclusiv: #Radhe *Day 1* #Overseas... #Australia Thu A$ 62,988 [₹ 35.71 lakhs] / 66 loc @comScore #NewZealand Thu NZ$ 11,199 [₹ 5.90 lakhs] / 19 loc @comScore #USA Thu biz updated by evening. @comScore #UAE Flying start. #Eid holidays will add to a big total,” Adarsh wrote in his post.

According to the Box Office India, the response towards ‘Radhe’ in the overseas market is 40% less from Salman's previous Eid release 'Bharat' in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the movie has a 50% occupancy in key markets.

During his interaction with the media, while talking about the box-office figures for 'Radhe', Salman said, "We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. We would lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero but we are still going ahead with Radhe."

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bhumika Tewari, Head of Revenues and Distribution (India & Overseas), Zee Studios, said, “In overseas, some 750-800 odd screens will be playing Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai, as we speak. We could have released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in 1000+ screens but some countries are still under lockdown like Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives, Canada etc. However, in U.A.E-G.C.C, Dabangg 3 (2019) opened at 450 screens and with Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, we managed to get 350 screens already. Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait are meanwhile under lockdown. These places will open on May 17. So we'll touch the 400 screen mark in the UAE-GCC belt eventually.”

Directed by Prabhu Deva, ’Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on Thursday (May 13), in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on the occasion of Eid. ‘Radhe’ also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.